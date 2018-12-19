Light rain, Mild start to Winter, and our chance or a white Christmas

As we get into Wednesday night and early Thursday the rain could become a bit more widespread, but overall we're not expecting anything heavy. Fog could be developing across the QCA, as well, tonight. Now, on Thursday any light rain across the area should taper off in the afternoon. No active weather on Friday but Winter officially begins at 4:23 p.m. Looking ahead, if you are wishing for a white Christmas we've got some news. A system we were watching for Sunday looks like it will miss us to the south so we probably won't get any snow this weekend. But, one weather model is showing signs of a system arriving Christmas Eve and lasting through Christmas day. This model is called an "outlier" because it is the only one showing snow for Christmas. What makes us suspicious of this even being possible is the warmer-than-normal weather pattern we're in. Either way, it's still too far out to call with any confidence, and we're still looking at more computer models that continue the dry weather through Christmas. One thing we are seeing is more agreement on a system coming in the days following Christmas with some models showing more rain than anything else. So, the weather waiting game continues. As always, this isn't a forecast!!! We're just too far out to mention anything more than "a chance". It's just something we'll continue to track into the holiday.