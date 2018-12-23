Light snow is looking more likely for Christmas morning.

A fast moving system will sweep across the area late Monday night into Tuesday morning. A wintry mix of light rain, sleet, and snow will develop after midnight. As the atmosphere cools from top to bottom by sunrise, the wintry mix will change to light snow just in time for Christmas morning.

The chances for an official White Christmas (1"+) is still not very high, but a chance for snow actually falling from the sky, is looking more likely with some light accumulations of 1/2"-1" possible.

Marginal surface temperatures along with the quick moving nature of the system, will likely keep any travel impact to a minimum.