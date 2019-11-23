"Happy Holidays!!"

A Few characters came out today for the tradition of the Lighting at John Deere Commons. Like these little elves.

"First time for her, second time for her, and for her it's like 8th, yea!" Excitement filled the air and crowds were welcomed with fun costumes,

carriage rides, and live music.

One of the live performances from, Community Outreach, who have been a part of the festivities for more than two decades.

"Over 23 years, is just as a testament to itself, you know that we are really blessed and courage to just share, like she said share our voices, it's just a message in itself, it's great."

Some listened to music, while others waited in an hour-long line just to tell Santa if they have been naughty or nice. For the grand finale,

lights lit the area followed by fireworks.