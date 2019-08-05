Lightning strike destroys toilet after methane gas ignites

Luckily, it happened when no one was using the bathroom.

When a bolt of lightning struck a homeowner’s septic tank Sunday morning in Port Charlotte, the lightning ignited the methane gas.

The resulting explosion carried so much force that it traveled through the sewer line and caused the master bathroom toilet to explode into hundreds of pieces.

Shards of porcelain left embedded in the bathroom wall caused no injuries because no one was in the bathroom at the time.

“Most likely all sewer piping will need to be replaced [along with the] septic tank,” according to a Facebook post by A-1 Affordable Plumbing, which urges would-be toilet users to be cautious during bad weather.

“No more pooping while it’s storming outside,” the post reads.