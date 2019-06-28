Lightning strike takes out building in Jones County

A lightning strike is believed to have caused a fire that destroyed a historic Scotch Grove building Thursday evening.

A lightning strike is believed to have caused a fire that destroyed a historic Scotch Grove building Thursday evening.

Officials said the Scotch Grove Depot, located at the intersection of Highway 38 at 116th Avenue in Scotch Grove, was struck by lightning around 4 p.m. That strike caused a fire the destroyed the unoccupied building that dates back to the 1870s.

No other information has been released.

You can read the original version at www.kcrg.com