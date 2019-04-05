Limited recall of Hunt’s Tomato Paste cans due to potential mold

Conagra Brands announced a limited recall on Hunt’s Tomato Paste cans on Wednesday, April 3.

The recall is due to the potential presence of mold in certain cans.

According to company officials, this voluntary recall affects a limited amount of Hunt’s Tomato Paste No Salt Added 6 oz. cans.

The recall stated after the canning process, it is possible that the product was damaged creating the potential for mold.

Customers have contacted Conagra Brands about the issue.

The company said the products affected by the recall were distributed nationwide. Customers are advised not to use the can, throw it away or return it to the store where it was originally purchased.

The specific product information is below:

- Item Description HNT PSTE TOM NSA 12/6Z

- Case UPC 00-0-27000-38809-9

- Item UPC 00-0-27000-38807-5

- Case Batch/Lot Code 5291902510

- Item Batch/LotCode 2105902510

- Best By Date OCT 16 2020

No other Hunt’s products or Conagra Brands’ products are impacted by this recall, according to the company.

The FDA has been informed of the recall as well.

