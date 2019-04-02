Lisa Kotter confirmed as Moline's new City Administrator

Moline has confirmed Lisa Kotter as the new City Administrator. The City Council approved the appointment. She brings more than two decades of municipal experience and says she's excited to serve the city of Moline. Kotter says her priorities for Moline include economic development to grow the tax base to help bring improvements to the community. She says when it comes to improvements it's about efficiency and not just keeping the status quo.

Most recently, Kotter was the City Administrator in Geneseo. In a statement released by the city announcing Kotter's resignation on March 29, 2019 Geneseo praised her for her "accomplished projects." And highlighted her work including the "development of two new single-family residential subdivisions, utility projects including new water facilities, new water, and electric line crew buildings, approval of an $8 million wastewater plant reconstruction project, (and) a joint community marketing and branding effort."

In 2018, some Geneseo residents held a "Town Hall" and accused Kotter of misuse of city funds, nepotism and a rise in property tax. Kotter says nothing concrete ever resulted from the accusations that she says are false. "I take justice seriously, fiscal responsibility as I would if I were elected official. So anything I propose I make sure we have the money to pay for it, if that it's what we're doing. That again we have a purpose for why we're doing it. And it may not always be popular when you're spending money. And so i think those accusations in terms of the misuse of money were false. And again it's important for all residents, whether in Geneseo or Moline to understand that anything I propose still has to get approved, not only by the mayor from a policy standpoint and from the eight elected officials that I work for," says Kotter.

Moline Mayor Acri says she's excited to work with Lisa Kotter in her new role.