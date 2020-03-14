List of postponed or cancelled events in Iowa and Illinois

In an effort to take precautions and protect the health and safety of people from the coronavirus.

Some events in Iowa and Illinois are either postponing, canceling or rescheduling.

The Illinois Governor's Mansion is suspending all tours and events until further notice, effective immediately.

The Davenport Public Library is following the guidance provided by the Scott County Health Department and the Scott County EMA regarding COVID-19. Therefore, they are postponing the following programs:

4 p.m. Make Believe Monday-3/16 (Fairmount)

10 a.m. Library Playgroup-3/17 (Eastern)

2 p.m. Teen Gaming- 3/18 (Fairmount)

1 p.m. Tape Town- 3/19 (Fairmount)

5:30 p.m. Winter Book Arts Academy- 3/19 (St. Ambrose)

10 a.m. Petite Picasso- 3/21 (Fairmount)

1 p.m. Make-Believe Saturday- 3/21 (Eastern)

Davenport Public libraries are still open and will continue providing services and some programs.

McDonough County Republican Lincoln Day Dinner has been canceled and rescheduled for June 6, 2019.

The Easter Egg Extravaganza scheduled for April 4, 2020, at Pleasant Valley High School has been canceled due to Coronavirus concerns.

The Quad City Botanical Center announced Chocolate Experience on Sunday, March 15, has been postponed due to concerns about COVID-19. The center intends to reschedule the popular chocolate tasting event and all ticket purchases will be honored at a later date.

QCCA'S Flower and Garden Show scheduled for March 27-29, has been canceled. In addition, the preview Gala scheduled for March 26 has been canceled.

River Action, Nahant Marsh Education Center, Sierra Club Eagle View Group, and Joyce and Tony Singh Foundation have canceled the Environmental Film Series for Sunday, March 15, at 4 p.m. at the Figge Art Museum.

The Rust Belt in East Moline, Illinois will be following the lead of many other major arenas, sports teams, and public events and postponing upcoming events to stop the spread of COVID-19. They will communicate with all ticket holders for upcoming shows with instructions and information regarding rescheduled dates or refunds.

The Whiteside County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who may have symptoms of COVID-19 or traveled in the last 30 days to high-risk countries to not enter the courtroom or the courthouse.

The Quad City Symphony Orchestra has postponed three events to a later date to be determined. The events are:

March 28 WVIK/QCSO Signature Series IV: Devil's Dance

April 4 and 5 Masterworks VI: Triumph

April 5 Conductor's Circle Dinner

All currently issued tickets will be honored for the new dates.

Quad City Symphony Youth Ensembles are canceling two events.

April 19, QCSO/QCSYE Side-by-Side Concert

April 26, YSO Finale Concert.