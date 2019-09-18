Loaded gun found in student's backpack outside of Iowa City high school

A loaded gun was found in the possession of a student outside of an alternative high school on Wednesday morning, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 9:30 a.m., Iowa City Police responded to a report of a gun in a student's backpack at Tate High School, located at 2200 East Court Street.

Officers were able to locate the student outside of the building and take his backpack from him. Upon securing a search warrant, officers searched the bag and found an unspecified, loaded firearm.

Nobody was harmed in the incident, and police said no threats were made to anybody associated with the school.

Tate is an alternative high school, stressing individualized behavioral intervention and providing a more flexible path to graduation than a traditional high school setting for students that need it.

An investigation into the matter continues, and police said charges are pending.