Local 5 year-old knows every country and flag

A Bettendorf five-year-old can name every country in the world, find each one on the map, and identify its flag. Akshaj Chidananda can also name all of the states, their capitals, and knows their flags, with a fun way of remembering them.

Akshaj Chidananda looking over the U.S. map, knowing he can name each state, its capital, and recognize its flag at only five years old.

"I'm good at exploring maps and traveling to each country in the world and states from India and U.S.A. And I know every country and territory in the world too!" said Akshaj.

Chidananda started exploring the U.S. map at two-years-old, started reading at three and now at five, he can identify countries from around the globe by their outline.

When TV6's Montse Ricossa asked Akshaj to name countries from their outlines, he named each with confidence. "These are Colombia and Algeria... that looks like the head of a horse and that looks like a similar frog." He can tell differences from nearly 200 countries by making these kinds of comparisons. He said Germany "looks like a frog eating a fly" and Jordan looks like a hand.

He and his family like to travel the world, his favorite thing to learn? Flags, because of the shapes and colors. He started learning through flashcards. Not only can he identify a country's flag, but he can also name the capital. Plus, he knows every state in the United States and India.

Montse Ricossa showed Akshaj U.S. flags and he easily identified

them, "Delaware Dover, there's two D's" and sang "Kansas, Topeka."

When showed an upside-down flashcard, he made sure to point it out, "you have to flip it over! This is Romania!"

Akshaj's favorite subject in school is recess because he gets to run around. In his free time, he likes to draw flags from memory.

