Local community agencies lose funding during partial government shutdown

It’s the longest shut down in history. The closing of federal agencies with local ties jeopardized public services in our area.

John De Taeye with Humility Homes and Services says rental assistance programs for low-income households took a blow to their budget.

“Right now we're spending money to run 90 units of supportive housing without being reimbursed.”

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development provides monthly reimbursements to Humility for several of its programs. De Taeye says that funding stopped coming in during the shutdown.

"I think in the housing sector, shutdowns like these have lasting effects in a lot of different areas,” says De Taeye.

Rental assistance programs are just one of those areas.

These lapses impact Project-Based Rental Assistance agreements between private property owners and the federal government. These landlords are contracted to house low and very low-income residents. The property owner charges tenants modest rents and HUD kicks in subsidies to make up the difference.

Humility Homes and Services was forced to dip into their reserves to cover rents and other expenses—jeopardizing budgets and housing stability for their clients.

"Fortunately we have the generosity of private donors so that we've got that money,” says De Taeye. “But if we're spending money on that, that means we're not able to spend money on other things."

The 7th Judicial District Department of Corrections is in a similar financial crunch

"We work with clients/inmates from the federal prison system who come to our facility and spend a period to adjust to the community before they go out on community supervision,” says Waylyn McCulloh, District Director.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons funds the district’s intake of those federal inmates. It’s an important part of the department’s budget that was lost with the shutdown.

"Not only have we not seen the referrals, but we haven't been getting our payments from the federal government, they haven't been processed. That causes some real stress,” says McCulloh.

Both agencies say they've managed through the shutdown. But with another three-week deadline on government negotiations, it’s hard to tell what comes next.

"I don't want to give the impression that we're in trouble because we're not,” says De Taeye. “We’re fine. What's nerve wreaking is the uncertainty."

