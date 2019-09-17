Local Effects Of A Warmer Earth

NBC is doing a Climate Crisis topic this week on Nightly News with Lester Holt and Al Roker covering stories. We thought it would be nice to see what impacts it's had on our area locally. First thing we will look at this week is the Summer nighttime temperatures.

When many people refer to Climate Change or Global Warming they tend to think how much hotter it is during the day. While, somewhat true, we are actually seeing warmer overnights here in the QC in the last 40 years. Warmer air can hold more water, leading to a muggier feel compared to 40 years ago. This can help extend of the growing season, it can also contribute to more heavy rain events. It will be interesting to see if this trend continues.

We will look at other trends and data over the upcoming days.