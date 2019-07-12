Local Foodbank gets boost from Hy-Vee with a check for over $26,000

A financial boost came to the River bend Foodbank thanks to a campaign by Quad Cities Hy-Vee Stores. On Thursday, July 11th, Hy-Vee employees presented a check for the local foodbank for over $26,000. The donation came from a company-wide campaign earlier this year called “Feed the Need” to help replenish local food banks across Hy-Vee’s eight-state region.

The supermarket chain organized the effort when it became aware of the ongoing demand for products and supplies that food banks have throughout the year, especially during non-holiday times of the year.

Customers participated by simply “rounding up” their purchases to the next dollar — or a desired dollar amount — at the checkout. Hy-Vee then matched customer donations up to $100,000 to help restock the food banks. Over $301,000 was raised in total and over 50 food banks benefited.

“Our employees also engage in our campaigns and sometimes like to have friendly competitions. As a result our store on East Kimberly Rd in Davenport raised more money than any other store in the company, over $7,000,” said Debbie Geisler, Quad Cities marketing director for Hy-Vee.

“Taking donations at the checkout was very effective,” said Michael Miller, President & CEO of River Bend Foodbank, “and it being a company-wide initiative made it so much more powerful. Thank you to everyone who donated and to every Hy-Vee associate who took the time to offer the invitation. The donation provided 132,668 meals for hungry people throughout the 23 counties that we serve in eastern Iowa and western Illinois.”