Local Illinois governments conducting transportation corridor study of Illinois 92

The Illinois Quad Cities' local governments have announced they will be conducting a transportation corridor study of Illinois 92.

The ten-mile corridor from the Centennial Bridge in Rock Island to Illinois 5 in Silvis links the downtowns.

A travel survey is being launched by East Moline, Moline, Rock Island, Silvis and MetroLINK public transit to get feedback on how residents travel and whether they use the Illinois 92 corridor for work, school, shopping or other trips.

A survey is starting now and will run through December.

You can find the survey here.

The study is anticipated to be completed in Spring 2020.

