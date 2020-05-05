Local Mexican restaurants see community support on Cinco de Mayo

May 5th is known as "Cinco de Mayo" however it is not Mexican Independence Day. That's on September 16th. May 5th remembers the battle of Puebla in 1862 when Mexico beat the French. While not all Mexicans celebrate it, they say if you do, you should go to an authentic local restaurant.

Local Mexican restaurants like El Patron, Coya's Cafe, and Azteca had long lines on Cinco de Mayo.

Restaurants like El Patron, Coya's Cafe, and Azteca saw long lines on Cinco de Mayo. Monica Lara owns El Patron Express and says that's a welcome change, "at first when this all happened, we were really nervous, scared. It was slow and we were just sitting in the back." Now, their phone rings every few minutes.

"It’s nice that we have a day where we are celebrated. Our food, culture, and music," says Lara.

Many local restaurants had specials on Cinco de Mayo with party platters and drinks to go. Azteca Mexican Restaurant's owner Zulma Villalpando says her family celebrates Cinco de Mayo. "For us, it really has a deeper meaning and we do cherish that and we bring out the festivities out to our customers," explains Villalpando.

Villalpando says some of the meat she buys has increased in price by 30% recently. "I'm not really looking for a profit right now, we just want [the customers] in," shares Villalpando. She says they're trying to absorb the costs for customers and want them to support local businesses as much as they can.

Lara says she's also felt the increase in meat prices affect her business and asks her customers "please be patient, we’ll get through this soon."

Both Lara and Villalpando want you to support Mexican restaurants during this difficult time. "It doesn't matter who’s your favorite. We’re all small families trying to make it through. We really don't want anybody to die down through this pandemic. Please come out and support us," says Villalpando. "When you come to us, whether it’s us or any other restaurant that’s local. You’re helping families. Real local families and you’re getting fresh ingredients," continues Lara.

According to one study, more than 600 million dollars worth of beer was purchased on Cinco de Mayo in years past, more so than the Superbowl or St. Patrick's Day.