This morning the Quad Cities Today team had the chance to talk with a local QCA resident who is in Orlando, volunteering with the Red Cross. Now that Dorian managed to dodge the state of Florida, she is headed North to help with the aftermath in Georgia and the Carolinas.

Suzanne Yoder, a 30-year-volunteer with the Red Cross, explained the difference between relief following a tornado when you give aid has a reaction vs. being able to give aid as preparation for hurricanes.