Local Rabbi talks importance of Hanukkah

With the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah beginning at sunset tonight, a local Rabbi spoke about why the holiday is so important for their religion.

"What's wonderful in Hanukkah, especially around this time of year in December is that we keep an element of our identity," said Rabbi of the Tri-City Jewish Center, Jeffrey Lipschultz. "It's the one Jewish holiday that requires public display of our faith. We light the menorah, we put it in a place for people to see outside. We celebrate the light and we bring light into the world. It's a pretty holiday, but it's one that talks about the identity of our faith - the idea is that our faith is important."

Hanukkah - also known as the festival of lights - is the holiday commemorating the victory of the Maccabees over the Syrians around 165 BC and the rededication of Jerusalem's second temple. The holiday lasts eight nights and each night is marked by the lighting of a menorah. Children play with a dreidel - a four-sided spinning top - and traditionally receive gifts.

"We learn in our faith - in Judaism - there's a lot of joy and oy and so many times we focus on what we call the oy or the seriousness of our faith," said Lipschultz. "Hanukkah represents the joy, the expression of happiness."

Lipschultz says this year's celebration of Hanukkah means a little bit more after the tragic shooting at the Pittsburgh synagogue just over a month ago. He also says he wishes everyone in the Quad Cities a happy Hanukkah.