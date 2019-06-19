Local Rosie honored in June

A Quad Cities Rosie - the Rosie the Riveter Association had their 21st convention in Bettendorf on June 8th, and one of the Rosies honored worked at the arsenal!

Dorothy Baily with her friend in the 1940s.

"I'm sort of embarrassed, I don't know, I don't think it was that big a deal," said Dorothy Bailey.

This is the first year that Dorothy Bailey is honored as a Rosie, and that's partly because she didn't know she was one!

'They needed somebody and I was available, and yeah ... I saved all my money" said Bailey while laughing.

Dorothy was just out of high school when she knew she needed to help during World War 2.

"I was 17 and I was my first time away from home. I had graduated from high school, I was on a farm and they needed people to work so I volunteered and that was it." She was from Letts, Iowa and this was her first time living in the city.

She added, "it was just quite an experience really, working with a whole bunch of people. I was a farm girl and came into this big city."

Dorothy worked in the arsenal during WWII and was able to visit it again that Saturday.

"I don't recognize anything at the arsenal like it was. I'm surprised I could walk over here and find my way! It's changed" said Bailey.

And they're still on the lookout for more Rosies, who is anyone who helped take a man's job during world war two.