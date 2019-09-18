Local Warming Trend Vs. National Average

Our look at Climate Change and the trend of warming temperatures continues today. Yesterday we looked at how Summer nights have trended warmer than tends to lead to heavier rainfall and extend the growing season. Today we will take a quick look at how we stack up compared to the rest of the country and how Iowa and Illinois fair as well.

In the past 40 years the US and the Earth have warmed nearly 3°. While the warm up isn't as large in Illinois and Iowa it it's close in the QC.

This is most noticeable in our warmer winters. While we did set the all time record low last winter in the QC and in the state of Illinois, overall the winter was near average for temperatures.