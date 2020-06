While most high school missed out on some major Senior year experiences in the past few months, Photographer Ranae Fenner wanted to do her part to give kids the experience they deserved.

"COVID-19 and Quarantine started to happen and events got cancelled, I wanted to give the kids a chance to wear their prom dresses so I set up a prom shoot to start with and as I was dreaming up the shoot well I thought it would be nice if we could just hang out" Fenner said.