Local bars, police gear up for night of drunkenness on "Blackout Wednesday"

The day for Thanksgiving means a lot of people are still headed to their destination for the big holiday. For those coming to the Quad Cities to celebrate with family, it may be a night to meet up with friends who are home for the holiday. That’s why it has the nickname “Blackout Wednesday” – one of the busiest days of the year for local bars.

"We are preparing for a crazy night,” Stephanie Sellers with Baked Beer and Bread Co. in the Village of East Davenport said. "People tend to let loose a little more than normal so it is easy for people to cross over that line of what is unsafe."

Bars will busy and bars like Baked Beer and Bread Co say they are taking steps to keep everyone safe. Sellers said she is having conversations with her bartenders about how to tell if someone has had too much to drink and what the warning sides of intoxication are. Sellers wants to cut off the problem before anything happens.

"There is a fine line between having a good time and being unsafe,” she said.

Those unsafe things can lead to problems on the road. Officer Eric Wells with Moline Police said there tends to be more drunk drivers on the road the day before Thanksgiving.

"There are more people on the road, there are more people out drinking so it is bound to happen that you will have more people drunk driving,” Wells said.

According to Mothers Against Drunk Driving, from 2012 to 2016, DUI crashes killed more than 800 people over the long Thanksgiving weekend. Police and Sellers said while they want people to have fun, they also want people to be safe.

"There is nothing wrong with going out and drinking as long as you do so responsible,” Wells said.

Moline Police said they will have extra officers on the road. The department received a grant from the Illinois Department of Transportation to help pay for the additional officers.

