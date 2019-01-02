Local breweries are possible targets of government shutdown

The partial government shutdown is now at day 12. So far there's been no deal reached among congressional leaders. President Trump says the shutdown will continue "as long as it takes" to secure funding for a border wall.

Craft brewers in our area are a possible target of the shutdown.

The shutdown has halted operations at the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau, part of the federal treasury department and one of nine federal departments and agencies affected by the shutdown.

The TTB oversees craft brewers at the federal level.

Want to open a brewery? The federal permit comes from the TTB.

Want to develop a recipe for sale to the public? The formula must be submitted to the TTB.

Want to bottle or can a beer for distribution? The TTB approves the name and the label for distribution for distribution across states.

None of that happens automatically. Staff approval is required, and TTB staff is not working during the shutdown.

While brewers can still submit applications to the TTB, on its website the bureau says it won’t review submissions until Congress passes a spending bill.

I spoke with two local brewers that say they have submitted labels for approval or plan to do so within the month.

The shutdown creates uncertain time frames for those operations. They also report delays in loan approvals with the U.S. small business administration.

While the most significant impact in the Quad Cities would be expected at the Rock Island Arsenal -the largest federal employer in our area, but we're told the current shutdown is having little impact on operations at the arsenal so far

A bill signed by the president in September fully funds the department of defense- which includes the army and corps of engineers-- but not the coast guard.

TSA screeners at the Quad City International Airport are impacted. They are considered essential government employees and continue to work without pay.

