Local businesses and QC Chamber ask Gov. Pritzker to re-open Illinois

Many businesses in Iowa have seen a boost in sales as they've gone to full capacity. Some Illinois businesses, however, continue to feel a financial strain. On Monday, June 15, the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce and local businesses spoke out to encourage Governor Pritzker to re-open the state sooner. The Chamber says that over the past few weeks, the economic disparity between businesses in Iowa and Illinois has grown even greater, and Illinois businesses need that to change.

Various members of the community say they understand the need to flatten the curve but believe the Quad Cities is a unique area where businesses can suffer more than elsewhere since just across the river there's a different set of regulations.

Hungry Hobo's President and CEO Pryce Boeye says he's seen a noticeable difference in revenue between their Illinois and Iowa restaurants. Their Iowa stores have seen a 24 percent increase in revenue over last year, while their Illinois stores are down 7 percent, which is over a 30 percent difference between the states.

"You can imagine the impact that'll have on our regional economy, the services available, the investments businesses have made on properties. Customers will be impacted, revenues down, tax revenues impacted. We want to make sure we're fighting for a responsible way to reopen," says Paul Rumler, President and CEO of the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce.

Since there isn't a set deadline for when everything can re-open in Illinois, it's leaving businesses like the TaxSlayer Center unable to prepare for their future. Scott Mullen, their Executive Director says acts are asking him when they can bok, but Mullen isn't sure; "I can't assure them, because nobody knows when we're going to open. It's a big hurdle. It's hard having hope going forward, to know when we're going to get out of this, it's very frustrating."

On June 5, the Quad Cities Chamber and other leaders sent a letter to Governor Pritzker asking him to consider speeding up Restore Illinois plan by allowing restaurants and bars to seat up to 50% of their businesses indoors in addition to their outdoor seating.

Under current guidelines, the earliest Illinois restaurants and bars could re-open to indoor seating is June 26, which would still include restrictions. According to the plan, in order to fully open restaurants, there would need to be a vaccine or no new cases over a sustained period of time.