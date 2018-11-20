Local businesses hope to cash in on Small Business Saturday

Businesses across the Quad Cities are preparing for a week of shopping and they’re hoping to cash in big this year.

Photo: Pixabay / MGN Online

"This is probably our busiest week of the year,” Cody Hootman, manager of Baked Beer and Bread in the Village of East Davenport, said.

Millions of Americans are expected to spend more than $1.1 trillion this holiday season, up 5% from last year. Hootman hopes some of that money is spent as his establishment on Small Business Saturday.

"A lot of people come out and support us, which is really great,” Hootman said.

Small businesses account for 99.7% of all businesses in the U.S. A study done by CNBC found 70% of U.S. shoppers are aware of Small Business Saturday but last year, after years of growth, there was a dip in Saturday sales. Hootman is hoping that is not the case this year.

"Without community support we would not be able to be here doing what we are doing,” he said.

Baked Beer and Bread Company is offering gift card specials for Small Business Saturday and are stocking up on merchandise in hopes of coming out in the black after the big weekend.

"We will have extra staff this weekend, stocking up. It will be busy,” he said "A lot of work. A lot of hours. This is going to be an exhausting week."

A study by “Civics Economics” in Grand Rapids, Michigan found for every $100 spent at a small business, roughly $68 stays in the community. If you spend the same about at a large business, only about $43 is returned locally.

Small Business Saturday falls between Black Friday and Cyber Monday. It was created by American Express as a way to encourage shoppers to buy local.

