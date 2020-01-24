Local businesses thrilled snow emergency was postponed

The snow slowed down by the end of the week, so Davenport postponed its snow emergency; business owners are thrilled with the decision.

By moving the snow emergency, now people can park on the streets in Downtown Davenport and support local businesses! "When there is a snow emergency and there's no parking in Downtown Davenport, it affects us tremendously," said Bill Collins, the owner of Me & Billy.

When davenport declares a snow emergency, you have to park in the ramps instead of streets downtown. This affects the businesses who count on that street parking. Collins continued, "3 weeks in a row on the weekends we've had a snow emergency which is devastating. Like I said earlier, when they lifted the snow emergency it's really changed things."

Davenport postponed the snow emergency on Friday, letting cars line the streets. Across downtown Davenport, Evan Monson the manager at Barrel House said, "it is a big relief. And you see how busy it is inside tonight, it's great seeing everybody back in here."

The snow emergency now changed to Sunday from 10 P.M. to 6 A.M. on Monday morning for the downtown and hilltop areas. Business owners like Bill Collin were happy with the decision: "that's great because on Sundays there's not much going on downtown so it's a good time for them to come and pick up the snow so we can resume regular business. Please come to Downtown Davenport!"

You can check the city of Davenport's website here to know when there is a snow emergency. You can also look at the stoplights in downtown for blue light. If that's on, it means there is no street parking allowed.