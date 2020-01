Meet Iowa's Industry Chef of the Year. Aaron McMahon is the executive chef at Davenport Country Club and was nominated in the competition held in each state.

The nominees were recognized for their awards, charity and community events.

McMahon was up against three other chefs but was the only one from the Quad Cities.

Not only did he win in Iowa, McMahon was told he received the most votes of any other chef in the contest across the country.

Congratulations!