Local couple shares how a brain injury impacted their family and how a new resource in the QCA is offering hope

Bob and Sheila met in College.

“He was that guy who talked to everybody. You know he was Mr. Social,” says Sheila smiling.

Bob Boyd grew up in Clinton and couldn’t walk a block down the street without running into someone he knew. And everyone called him Bobcat.

Sheila and Bob were friends for about two years before they started dating.

“He always jokes around that he's like, I knew I was going to marry you the second I saw you.

So he knew before I did,” says Sheila her voice resonating with a smile.

This summer will mark their 20th wedding anniversary.

“The happiest days I would say are the days our (three) sons were born,” says Sheila beaming.

“The hardest day of our marriage was January 5, 2011. And it was the day he went in for surgery. They had found a tumor the size of a fist in the center of his brain,” says Sheila.

Sheila says she saw no symptoms. Sometimes Bob would stumble, but Sheila says doctors told her the tumor had been slowly growing for about ten years. And didn’t show any symptoms until it grew large enough that it had impacted his speech. Sheila says the day her husband started slurring a little bit she took him to the E.R. with her three boys. They thought it was a minor stroke, but doctors told her Bob had to fly to Iowa City right then and there because there was a tumor.

“And he had to have a craniotomy to remove it and it was the only chance at saving his life but we didn't know what would be the outcome. So we had to say our goodbyes to each other before they wheeled him into surgery not knowing if we would ever see each other again,” says holding back tears.

“But here we are he survived it!” she says smiling.

The surgery alone lasted nine hours.

“They split his brain in half literally and then they had to go to the center of his brain to take the tumor out and then put the brain together and then put his skull back on,” says Sheila.

After being up for 24 hours straight, Sheila describes the moment as a “big sigh of relief” when doctors came out and told her they had removed the tumor.

“When they first took me back to see him, I didn't realize how different he would look or be. I just envisioned someone coming out of surgery and just being a little groggy and he could talk to me.

After surgery, Bob wasn't able to hold his wife's hand or sit up.

“At one point he opened his eyes slightly, when my sister talked to him, and that was a huge moment of shock for me, because that's when I thought, 'wow what is this.' I literally thought if he survives he's going to wake up and everything's going to be ok. And when the moment came and I realized 'no if he survives, there's still a different life there,' it was just very different, and I was scared,” says Sheila.

It was almost a month before Bob was able to sit-up.

He had to relearn to eat, talk and walk.

“Love is just acceptance really. Acceptance of the person, their situation, no judgement,” says Sheila.

“It's unconditional,” adds Bob.

Sheila says she knows how to be a wife, but had to learn how to be a caregiver.

At the same time she was adjusting to the life changes while also trying to maintain a full-time job to provide for herself, her husband and their three boys, she says with a quiet strength and perserverance.

When asked where she gets her strength, Sheila’s eyes begin to well up.

“I find my strength in God,” she says wiping away tears.

Sheila says that she also had tremendous support from her parents and even though both her and Bob’s parents have since passed she feels them with her.

“Sometimes you’re just wondering how you’re standing up,” she says referring to her time during Bob’s inpatient recovery. “And you just know something is holding you up,” she adds.

Sheila says it often felt like angels were around her during the most difficult days. And that she couldn’t have gotten through those tough days without the support of her family, friends, and the firefighting family Bob gained during his time as a LeClaire firefighter.

Sheila says insurance gave Bob three to four weeks of inpatient rehabilitative care.

And after being transitioned to out-patient care, Sheila says insurance covered three to four months of recovery.

But Bob says one his friends told him something once and he agrees with the statement, “brain injury never ends.”

Sheila says the time was helpful but not enough.

“The insurance gave us three to four months to do what we needed to do over a lifetime. I’m not a professional at this. I didn’t know anything about brain injuries before this happened. I didn't know how to take care of him. They taught me skills but at the end of the day they're the professionals and we need help,” she says speaking of all families dealing with a loved one who has a brain injury.

“The dynamic has changed because I'm his caregiver also besides his wife. It’s just a different life. Even his personality changed. (Bob feels) a bit more frustration” and Sheila says the family went from a double income household to a single income household.

Sheila says her husband was an active, outgoing firefighter, who wasn’t ready for his life to be put on pause because of a brain injury. She says the high socialization aspect of his life which in many ways defined him is now missing.

She says there are some things that haven’t changed, “his wit is still there,” she says laughing.

At home providers and adult day programs are both options, but can be costly, and are especially difficult for many single income households.

“Most insurances don't see it as a medical condition, and when it's not a medical insurance they don’t cover it. If he had medical needs it would be different,” says Sheila.

She says family members take time spending time with Bob while she’s at work. But she always longed for something that would help Bob continue to grow and succeed.

And eight years later, Sheila says the Quad Cities is finally getting a clubhouse that is giving her hope.

“Empower house will fill the void of getting these people the continued rehab that they need versus just sitting at home because if you don't use your brain it just will regress,” says Sheila.

Sheila says “Empower house is not a rehab but a place where individuals can continue their growth.

And for a social butterfly like Bob who couldn't walk down the street without running into someone he knew, Empower house is much more than just a place to visit while Sheila is at work.

“Everybody (at Empower House) wants to belong and wants to help each other,” says Bob. “Because you're with people that are in the same situation you are. Yeah, just a place to belong,” says Bob.

Right now Empower house is in a temporary small space.

But they are currently fundraising to move into a Clubhouse space.



The Clubhouse space like the temporary space will offer a workplace where brain injury survivors can assign and complete tasks, stimulating their brain and helping in their continued growth.

On Thursday, June 20 at 10pm KWQC’s Sarah Jones will provide an inside look into the temporary space and what the clubhouse facility is hoping to bring to the Quad Cities once it expands.