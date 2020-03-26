Local elementary school keeps students engaged through live-streamed morning announcements

For students, morning announcements get to be a part of their daily routine. By not being in school, it could leave some kids not feeling like they can connect to their teachers or homework. Fulton Elementary School is working to unite that bridge, keeping students engaged.

Fulton Elementary School's Principal, Jeffrey Hoese, livestreams his school's morning announcements every school day. He stands in front of a blue screen in his school and starts of at 8:15 a.m. saying, "Goooood morning, Steamer Nation!

Fulton Elementary School's Principal, Jeffrey Hoese, livestreams his school's morning announcements every school day. He stands in front of a blue screen in his school and starts of at 8:15 a.m. saying, "Goooood morning, Steamer Nation! This is Principal Hoese with your morning announcements." The students are currently on Spring Break, so Hoese and the custodian took their "flying truck" to the Niagara Falls - all shown on the blue screen. Hoese repeatedly calls Fulton Elementary the "Greatest Little Elementary School."

"I think the connection back to the students and them still having that grounded foundation with us here at the school is vitally important. we want them to know that we’re still caring, we're still doing the best we can," explained Hoese.

He and his staff have fun every morning. In the announcements they go through the pledge of allegiance, their behavior pledge, birthday announcements, and their daily challenges. Hoese says it helps give the students something to strive for, "we want families to have that structure at least to start their day and be excited about tackling challenges, that grit and work ethic as well."

Students at Fulton have loved the daily challenges so far. Owen and Paisley Van Zuiden share, "it helps keep you busy while you’re not at school, they're fun challenges, you learn a little bit more!"

Thursday's challenges included identifying the five great lakes, drawing a picture of a waterfall, writing a letter to an extended family member, building an obstacle course, and trying a new food. Hoese says he got the idea from a podcast and has been implementing daily challenge into his personal and work life as well.

At the end of every morning announcement, Hoese signs off: "if someone hasn’t told you today they love you, Mr. Hoese loves you. Go steamers!"

The daily challenges and morning announcements will be live streamed daily until school is back in session. You can find those videos and challenges here

Students in Illinois won't be back in school until April 8th. Iowa schools are recommended to be out until the week after that. Principal Hoese says anyone, no matter your school district, can participate in his daily challenges and win a prize!