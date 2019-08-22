Local entrepreneurs, business leaders meet for multicultural networking breakfast

Quad Cities entrepreneurs and business leaders got together Thursday morning for a multicultural networking breakfast.

The event took place at St. John's Lutheran Church in Rock Island. It featured breakfast provided by Cafe Mundo and other multicultural vendors from Catalyst Kitchen.

It was part of the Quad Cities' Q2030 plan to boost awareness of multicultural and minority-owned businesses in the community and provide them with opportunities to grow and thrive.

"It's important for Q2030, which is our Regional Action Plan, that we have a welcoming and inclusive community. And part of that means that we have to have relationships with people who are different from us. And so here, we're celebrating the diversity of our multi-culturally-owned businesses, and we're connecting them to business services and business resources," Greg Aguilar, the director of the Q2030 Regional Action Plan said.

