Local epidemiologist clarifies concerns over the coronavirus

The coronavirus continues to spread across the globe with about 82,000 confirmed cases according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,

Dr. Rebecca Heick is an Assistant Professor of Public Health at Augustana, specializing in epidemiology: the study of patterns and causes of disease in humans. She wants everyone to know the facts about the coronavirus and not be worried if you're in the United States.

"Community transmission is something we think is going to come with greater frequency in the days ahead but the reality is there is no reason to be panicking about it. I just encourage everybody to stop and take a deep breath," said Dr. Heick.

As the virus spreads, Dr. Heick anticipates that public spaces like schools or churches may be temporarily closed, "just remember that those things are done not because the disease is so severe that they need to keep us home, but because they're trying to promote social distance which means keeping a physical distance from others which reduces disease transmission."

If we worry about something, Dr. Heick says it should be the flu: "we have not seen any deaths in the U.S. from the coronavirus but we've seen thousands of influenza deaths this season. More than 100 children died of influenza but we have not seen that with the coronavirus. So it's important to put that in perspective."

The coronavirus is in at least 48 countries, including the United States. There are 14 confirmed cases in the U.S., According to the C.D.C. To put that into perspective, there are over 327 million people in the United States.

As a reminder, the C.D.C. recommends you stay home if you feel sick, cover your coughs and sneezes and wash your hands for at least 20 seconds. Those are tips for preventing both the flu and coronavirus.