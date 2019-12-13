Local farmer reacts to U.S.-China partial trade deal

The U.S. and China reached a partial trade deal Friday.

President Trump says it will result in China buying more American Crops.

He explained, "This is a tremendous deal. It covers a lot of manufacturing, farming, a lot of rules, regulations."

The President says this is "phase one" of a broader negotiation, with many specific details still yet to be worked out.

"That's going to be one of the greatest deals ever. It's gonna ultimately lead to the opening of China, which is something that is incredible," says President Trump.

Local farmers TV6 spoke with were a bit more reserved in their optimism of the announcement.

One Scott County farmer, Robb Ewoldt says, "It's good news and it's a step in the right direction, but it's still too vague and we're too far out to see how it's going to affect us."

"We're cautiously optimistic might be the best way to put it," says Ewoldt.

He says, "Another thing that we really need help with from the administration is to look into the renewable fuels and to help support us domestically. We haven't really seen that too much from the administration right now and it's kind of frustrating."

The 2019 season has been a grim one. Farmers in the Midwest have been dealing with heavy rains, flooding, dry summer temperatures, and difficulties moving commodities down the Mississippi River.

Ewoldt says, "It's been a very difficult year for farming in general in the state of Iowa and around the Midwest."

"I haven't talked to a farmer yet that is overly thrilled with how the year is going. I mean everybody is... there's a lot of people that are down. It's just been a tough year and nobody likes to work this hard and not make any money at the end and that's what we're seeing right now is that if there is profit it's very slim, especially farmers that are my age. If they're an older farmer and they've been at it for a while, they're much better off. But if you rent a lot of ground, trying to make some land payments, it's really, really tough right now," he says.