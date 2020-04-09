Local federal courts donate protective gear to health care workers

The Central District of Illinois has donated personal protective equipment to community health care workers in Rock Island, Peoria, Springfield, and Urbana.

The District donated nearly 500 masks, including 175 N95 respirator masks, previously stored at its various courthouses, to help combat the PPE shortage the country is facing, they said in a media release.

Each division donated its PPE to:

Peoria: Advanced Medical Transport of Central Illinois

Rock Island: UnityPoint critical care and Pediatric Group Associates critical care

Springfield: Hospital Sisters Mission Outreach for distribution to Memorial Health Systems, SIU Medicine, Springfield Clinic, and HSHS Illinois

Urbana: Champaign Public Health, collectors for the Carle Foundation Hospital

“On behalf of the judges and employees of our Court, we extend our gratitude to the healthcare providers and essential workers who are keeping our communities safe and our supply chain operational." Chief Judge Sara Darrow said. "We hope our donation is one small way we can help the greater cause of defeating this deadly virus.”