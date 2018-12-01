Local game facility hosts eSports collegiate tournament

Davenport's own Paradigm is hosting an eSports competition all weekend long called "The Acer Invitational."

The tournament is a league of legends tournament - one of the most popular eSports games there is. Teams from Purdue University, University of Iowa, University of Illinois, Northwestern University, University of Minnesota, and Indiana University all traveled to "Fighting Bees Arena" this weekend to take on hometown St. Ambrose - who hopes to defend their home turf.

For a lot of gamers, this is the first time meeting up with challengers in person.

"This is my first live event, so I didn't really have the opportunity to do any real preparation or anything before, so I'm really excited," said Northwestern gamer Alvin Song. "I know there are really good teams here - a bunch of talented players. We're not quite high as ranked but I think we have a good chance. We're just really excited to be here and we just hope to play well."

The tournament goes from 10 a.m. through 8 p.m. today, then picks back up tomorrow morning at 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

ESports is starting to pick up momentum after news broke that Michael Jordan and rap star, Drake, both invested in different eSports teams.