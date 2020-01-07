Local health officials warn of physical effects of marijuana use

With the recent legalization of recreational marijuana in Illinois, the Rock Island County Health Department is warning people about the physical effects.

First, health officials say not to use marijuana if you're pregnant or breastfeeding because it could impact the health of your baby.

"Just because marijuana is now legal for recreational use doesn't mean that it's safe in all circumstances. Most importantly, during pregnancy, a woman really should not use marijuana, whether that's an edible product, or smoking or vaping. It's linked to low birth weight in babies and can impact brain development of the developing fetus," Janet Hill, chief operating officer at the health department, said.

Officials say smoking marijuana can harm lung tissue and cause damage to small blood vessels.

Health officials also warn that marijuana can be addictive with one in ten users becoming addicted.

They say it can also cause problems with short term memory, learning and even intelligence.