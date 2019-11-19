Local high school students learn about politics with hands-on experience

High school students in the Illinois Quad Cities are learning the ropes when it comes to politics.

Republican State Senator Neil Anderson invited high school students to participate in a hands-on learning experience about public policy and the legislative process. It's called the Youth Advisory Council.

Not only will students learn directly from area leaders, but they will also work together to develop ideas for possibly new legislation.

"A huge concern right now for me with the introduction of a new governor, our economy has never been the best, and seeing people leaving Illinois, especially the tax increase. That's a big thing for me," Matthew Chezum, a student at East Moline Christian School, said.

The event was held at the Western Illinois University Quad City campus. TV6 is still waiting to see what the students came up with.