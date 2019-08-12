Local man and business raffle off motorcycle to benefit veterans

A local man and business are giving back to America's veterans.

A local man and business raffled off a 1958 Harley Davidson Sportster on Monday to benefit veterans. (KWQC)

Bill McKinley and Key Auto Mall in Moline provided a big boost for those who served by raffling off a 1958 Harley Davidson Sportster on Monday.

Raffle tickets sold for $50 each, and all of the funds raised will go to the Ranch Ministriers for Veterans and the Warrior for Warriors program.

McKinley said after the drawing that he hadn't been on the motorcycle in 20 years and was happy to use it as a way to give back.

"It means quite a bit. It means we are helping veterans that are in need of help," McKinley said.

Between the raffle and donations, the event raised $30,000 for the organizations. $15,000 of it came from an anonymous donor.

The winner of the bike was Don Ferns, who happened to be a veteran himself.