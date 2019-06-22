Local man arrested for child pornography

A Milan, Illinois man, Jeffery A. Hallessy, 40, was arrested Thursday for indecent solicitation of a child and possession of child pornography.

According to Illinois State Police, On June 12, 2019, investigators received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Hallesy was engaged in inappropriate communications with a child in Warren County, Illinois.

In a release, ISP says they gathered digital evidence and witness statements prior to the arrest.

Anonymous tips can be reported through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children cyber tip line at www.cybertipline.com.