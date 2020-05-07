Local organization's emergency relief fund helps immigrant families through COVID-19

Unemployment claims have reached over 33 million since mid-March in the United States. In Illinois alone, there are over 1 million claims from the last three months.

Some communities can't file for stimulus checks or unemployment, like undocumented immigrants. The Esperanza Center is working to make sure everyone can get the help they need.

Beth Cossin, the Site Director for Esperanza Legal Assistance Center, says they're making sure financial aid is given "in the hands of people who aren't going to have any other means of receiving assistance."

The Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights gave the Esperanza Center $15,000 in grants to help immigrant families who haven't gotten federal help. That's enough to help at least 30 Rock Island County families get up to $500 to go towards things like housing, food, or medical care.

"We believe that all people have value, worth, and dignity and are deserving to be a part of the community. We want to have a posture of caring for everyone. It’s an opportunity that everyone is all in getting assistance. And if we’re all honest, we’re all in need of help in this season," says Cossin.

You can also help immigrant families through the Dream Fundraiser. When you buy a shirt or sweatshirt, the proceeds will go towards the Esperanza Center.

Daisy Moran organized the fundraiser, saying there isn't enough federal assistance for the immigrant communities. "That’s why we felt the need to help our community and stand in solidarity with our immigrants in our community. And to show them we want them to stay," explains Moran.

The shirts are designed by Noe Jurado. He says butterflies have been used to represent immigration in the past because of their migration. "I used that concept behind it while also including the word dream in it because people come to the United States in search of the American dream... if people aren't getting the help that they need, they can't reach those dreams," shares Jurado.

You can purchase your own Dream shirt or sweatshirt by clicking here. They're for sale until Sunday, May 10th.

Applications for emergency relief are available in English and Spanish.

You can find them here. They're first-come, first serve and due by May 31st.