Local reactions to Iowa bill proposal to remove requirement of nurses and librarians

The Iowa Senate is now considering a bill that could get rid of nurses and librarians in schools.

The Republican-sponsored bill advanced in the Iowa senate on Tuesday that would give school districts the option of hiring nurses and librarians, instead of making it mandatory.

"We don't just provide nursing care but we provide education in the classrooms for the teachers and students and as research. Anytime you take away access to a health professional, it's very detrimental to the kids" said Christie Blodig, nurse at Alan Shepard school.

Currently, the law states that there be one nurse for every 750 students.

Schools may choose to cut nurses and librarians due to budgetary issues, therefore putting that pressure onto teachers and other staff. The North Scott superintendent tells us that no matter the law, they will still have librarians and nurses

"I will tell you, i know some districts because of funding make bad choices but they have to make and this law would give them more flexibility. But they're not improving the education system when making the choices. They're able to keep their doors open as a result of it but it's not the best choice to make." said North Scott Superintendent Sutton.

however, many private schools already function at this capacity - with no nurse and no librarian, because the state of iowa does not require them to do so.

16:44

"i think it potentially could steer people away from being a nurse if they think their job could be in jeopardy."

TV6 spoke with an administrator from a private school today and they told us they don't have a librarian or "media specialist" - not because they don't want one, but because they can't find anyone to fill the position. The administrator said "to not have a media specialist is a detriment to our school. A position that's truly missed."

We asked you if you think schools should be required to have a nurse and librarian on our website - 211 people responded and out of that group...189 people said yes while only 22 said no.

