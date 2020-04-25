Local retail shops in Davenport host Drive-Thru

There’s a chance for you to get out of the house Saturday, take a drive, and support local businesses.

Three local retail shops will host a drive-thru in Downtown Davenport.

Abernathy’s, Theo & Co., and Crafted QC have coordinated their curbside pickup hours so it's easy to support them in one trip. Attendees are encouraged to grab curbside coffee, pick up a snack, and swing through all three destinations to safely pick up orders placed online.

It’s happening today from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

