Local stores prepare for Small Business Saturday

While we're getting ready for Thanksgiving and Black Friday, others are getting ready for Small Business Saturday!

Tony Fuhs from The Brewed Book in Davenport says he's ready for the holiday shopping season. While they don't get as big of a rush as they might for Black Friday, he said supporting local businesses helps community members - both those who live in the area and those who own the stores.

"We want you to shop here because you like having a small business to go to and it's a nice place to be. And that applies for a lot of small businesses, there's a lot of effort that goes into making it comfortable, homey, feel like a neighborhood business," said Fuhs. He went on to say that shopping locally "is an opportunity to remind people that your community looks the way it looks partly because of small businesses and partly because you frequent them."

If you do visit small businesses this weekend, a lot of them will have deals for you! Like Brewed Book - if you buy a coffee, you'll get a book for free! You can see other deals on the Hilltop Campus Village

Facebook page - there are gift certificates, coupons, and discounts available!