Local teenagers learn about mechanic shortages at the QC Auto Show

Local teens at the 26th annual Quad Cities Regional Auto Show show on Friday learned about the major job shortage of mechanics and why a 4-year degree isn't always necessary.

About 200 middle schoolers took part in an educational expo where they learned how to test car batteries, change a tire, took a look at derby cars, and got to look at an engine with virtual reality goggles.

"I'm interested in a job as a mechanic, I've always loved cars. I went to my first car show when I was three and that started it all," explained 8th grader Alex Jackson.

The educational expo was new this year, offering middle schoolers a chance to learn something new. Davenport's Career Tech Ed Curriculum Specialist Jennifer Boyd explained, "by the time they get to High School, a lot of students have found their path. They found the direction they want to go. They like what they like. In middle school, they're really trying to develop their own identity, trying to figure out what they like and what they want to do so they're more open."

More open to filling a huge career gap: according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the U.S. will need 46,000 technicians in the next six years.

"As an industry, as ourselves as the auto show, individual dealers, and nationally, we're looking for more kids to become aware of what's going on," shared Mark Zimmerman, the President of Zimmerman Honda.

Most things now have turned electronic which reminds students of their robotics classes, "they kind of have the same parts. The robots have wheels, these have wheels. The machinery and engines and how some robots are kinda like cars" said 8th grader Hunter St. Amand.

These different classes have been making a real difference. Boyd said, "it increases engagement, it increases motivation. We're seeing their eyes open, they're smiling. They're running around, jumping in every vehicle they can because they're so excited about it. What you see is that ripple effect through all of their other classes in high school."

The educational expo will also be going on during the Saturday show. The median salary for a mechanic is about $40,000 but if you have more experience, you can earn up to a six-figure salary.

The auto show will be at the Rivercenter in Davenport on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Sunday will be a family day with a petting zoo! Tickets are eight dollars for anyone 13 and over. Kids get in free with a paying adult.