Local therapists typically see more people this time of year for seasonal affective disorder

It’s another gloomy day today, and it seems like we’ve had a lot of these lately.

(KWQC)

This kind of weather can lead to a depression-like condition known as seasonal affective disorder or SAD.

Therapists at the Robert Young Center say they typically see more people coming in this time of year.

Terry Stambaugh, a clinical therapist at Robert Young, said some of the symptoms are similar to depression, such as withdrawal from others, isolating, staying indoors a little more, and having ongoing sadness and irritability,

“Sometimes not enjoying the things you usually enjoy doing,” he said.

Stambaugh says SAD can occur any time of the year but it is most noticeable when the days are shorter.

The best way to counter it is to reach out to family and friends, tell them how you are feeling.

If you continue to withdraw, you might want to seek professional help.

If you think you need help, you can also call the Robert Young Center Crisis Line at 309-779-2999.

