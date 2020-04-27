Pet owners and COVID-19: a local veterinarian weighs in

New warnings are coming out for pet owners during the COVID-19 pandemic since the Center for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed two pet cats have tested positive for the virus in New York.

We talked to a vet at the Scott County Animal Hospital who told us pets are still safe in your home but there are a few things you can do to protect them.

Jennifer Ewold, Veterinarian at the Scott County Animal Hospital, says it does not appear pets can transmit the virus to humans but it seems they can get the virus from their owners.