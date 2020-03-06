Local woman wins national YMCA "30 Under 30" award

A Quad City woman has been chosen as one of 30 people among thousands nationwide for her work with diversity. Daisy Moran is being honored as a YMCA "30 under 30" recipient, and she's only 23!

"I understand what it feels to be underserved in the community. So my main focus is for everyone to feel belonging and welcoming in our facility.," said Moran who serves as the YMCA Director of Youth Achievement and Community Engagement.

Moran has been helping Moline's Two Rivers YMCA become more accessible by making sure "every demographic in the Quad Cities feel they can access the materials in the language that they need." Now their website is available in over 50 languages, and they recently put up a billboard in Spanish as well.

"There was a point in my life where I felt I wouldn't amount to much, let alone being graduated & an educated Latina and now being in a position of power in my community where I can create an impactful change, and really help the next generation to achieve their American dream," shared Moran.

Moran's family moved here from Mexico, but Daisy was born and raised in the Quad Cities. "I don't want my ancestor's sacrifices to go wasted. I want to make sure we keep going and each generation improves and is better than the last."

Moran got picked out of 3,000 YMCA's across the country for her work in diversity and putting together community events. Moran feels she can now put back an effort into a community that helped make her who she is now: "coming full circle, where I'm back in that community that I personally struggled in, being able to provide those programs and services for the next generation. It's just an incredible feeling that I can't describe.

She's now helping other kids reach their dreams. Moran puts on events for those in school to college, making sure it's there's accessibility not only for different ethnicities but abilities as well.

(subtitles: I want them to see a strong woman and for them to say "push forward and you can do it")

"Yo quiero que vean una mujer fuerta y que siempre digan 'para delante y sí se puede," said Moran which means I want them to see a strong woman for them to always say "push forward and you can do it.

