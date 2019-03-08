Women in the QCA celebrate International Women's Day with their own local brew

Women involved in the beer brewing industry in the Quad Cities Area are joining forces to create their own brew in honor of International Women’s Day. They are going to brewing a hoppy-style, double IPA that should be available by the first week of April. They are meeting at Crawford Brew Works and this is where the beer will be available by glass, growler or distribution in a few short weeks.

This collaboration is graduation from what was a similar celebration in previous years, only in their cold garages. They are hoping to shine a light on the role women play in the beer world with a partnership between International Collaboration Brew Day for Women and the Pink Boots Society. Both of these organizations support, foster and educate women in the brewing industry, whether it be by hobby or profession.

The beer will be called “We Can Brew It,” inspired by none other than Rosie the Riveter. Once it becomes available, a portion of the proceeds will be sent to a local, women’s, charity but they have not yet narrowed down their decision on which charity that will be, and they're open to suggestions!

Karen Schaar works for Crawford Brew Works and she organized this event after meeting with a few other women in the industry for the past few years. Everything about this is local- the brewers themselves, the brew and even the equipment. “The mission is to help other women discover this rewarding hobby, and to share our knowledge and support,” said Schaar. “We are a Brigade of Female Fermenters! SO I am super excited to get together with other professional women in the local brewing community and brew a beer together.”

The event takes place March 8th from 8:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. at Crawford Brew Works in Bettendorf. Once the brew is complete, around the first week of April, they will have a tap release with the finished product!

