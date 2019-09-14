Locals and their furry friends walk to raise money for a QC animal shelter

Hundreds of locals and their furry friends had lots of fun for a good cause in Milan on Saturday.

The Quad City Animal Welfare Center held its 17th annual Mutt Strut Doggie Walk to raise money for its animals.

People were welcome to come to the event and take their dogs on a 1.5 mile walk near the shelter. Locals could also volunteer to walk some of the dogs from the shelter as well.

Dogs at the event were given blessings and could play in little puppy pools. The event also had a silent auction, games, and vendors.

“The purpose for today is to have fun,” said Stacey Teager, Quad City Animal Welfare Center Director Community Services Director. “It’s also to raise money. We rely solely on donations. Every proceed today will make a huge difference in the lives of homeless animals.”

The center said there are many ways to help homeless dogs, including adopting and fostering.

It hopes to raise $13,000 at the Mutt Strut this year.

