Locals enjoy Sunday’s weather after flooding and rain

The recent rains and flooding are tough, especially on the moods of Quad Citians who want to be able to enjoy their coming summer months. But, Sunday's nice weather provided a quick escape for some locals who can sense the stress on the community.

“I know the rain has been awful for just farmers, businesses, and residents all over but definitely being able to get out and enjoy the sunshine is good,” said Colona resident, Holly Cunningham.

With all the rains and flooding, Sunday's nice weather gave some Quad Citians that mood boost they were missing.

“I often come out here and just spend time running, walking, or just sitting here and thinking,” said Davenport community member, Gabrielle Leblanc. “But, it's such a beautiful day I had to be outside.”

It's not just the past few weeks that has these people relieved for the nice weather, it's been this whole year.

“Even this whole year the winter was so hard - so much snow, so much shoveling, and then the rain and flooding in basements for everyone including myself - just having the sun out and being able to sit outside with no rain was a huge blessing,” Leblanc added.

They hope some of the business owners impacted by the waters can find relief in the nice weather, too.

“Hopefully no more major issues come. I feel so bad for the businesses that have been effected by it,” said Cunningham. “Hopefully all the volunteers that have helped build up that retainer wall feel like they've done something and hopefully the businesses can get back to where they were. I know the community has come together and they've done an awesome job.”

They say days like Sunday are a reminder of the good days still to come.

“The hardships with the weather - the flooding, the raining, impacting so many people in our communities and small businesses,” added Leblanc. “A day like this takes us back to the basics and remember that the sun is always going to rise and there's always going to be a better day ahead of us.”