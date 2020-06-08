Locals find ways to teach swim lessons during COVID-19

With many pools in the QCA closed for the Summer due to COVID-19, swim instructors still advise that now is the best time to take lessons.

Little girl swimming. (Photo: Max Pixel)

"The best thing kids can do during the summer is go and take swim lessons and since we are pretty much one of the only areas were you can come and get swim lessons right now, we would love for everyone to come because we are doing it safely, we are practicing social distancing, we are doing everything we can, to keep kids safe and we want them to be ready to swim this summer," said Kristin Pharr, Head Swim Coach at the Davenport North YMCA.