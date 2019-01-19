Locals go sledding after winter storm

Saturday's winter storm brought community members from the Quad Cities out, shoveling their driveways and scraping their cars off. But, some of those community members took advantage of the snow.

"It's nice though, it's fun. It's a good time," said Davenport mom, Heather Deters.

Deters and her son - Lucas - had to start their day digging out their car from the snow, but once it was, they drove straight to duck creek park for some sledding.

"I shoveled before he woke up this morning so we were all set to just come over and play," she said.

"Well, I know there was a lot of snow on the ground so I was like hey why don't we just go sledding," added Lucas.

They said the storm brought snow, but also brought a helping hand from neighbors.

"Actually, there is a neighbor of ours that has a snow blower that does our alley for us," said Heather. "But we just moved here so we don't have a snow blower yet so we're still doing it the old fashioned way."

They know the temperature will drop, but Lucas is still optimistic they'll return later today.

"We know it's going to get really cold tonight and tomorrow so we figured we'd come out here while the sun is out and get as much in as we can before it gets way too cold," Heather said.

If sledding is something you are still thinking of doing remember to go prepared. Wear multiple layers and if you have access to hand warmers that can also help.